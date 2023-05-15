TPD: Person shot in east Toledo Sunday

Police responded to a call for a person shot at approximately 9:22 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that hospitalized one person with a gunshot-related injury.

According to a police report, crews responded to the Weiler Homes in east Toledo at approximately 9:22 p.m. Sunday regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, authorities found a 22-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Life Squad transported the victim to the hospital for treatment. Police did not specify the severity of his injuries or current condition.

Police claimed they located shell casings inside and outside the apartment in addition to several bullet holes in the windows. At the time of the incident, there were two adults and one child present inside the apartment, according to the report.

There were no suspects in the case at the time of the report, police claimed.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrator(s) of this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.