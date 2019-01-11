TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police dispatch says one person was shot in central Toledo on Friday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the call of a person shot came in around 2:45 p.m. No suspects are in custody and the condition of the person - whose gender was not immediately specified - was not available.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Hollywood by Bancroft in central Toledo. WTOL has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you updates as they are confirmed.

