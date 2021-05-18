Man shot at Mobil gas station in central Toledo

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting at the intersection of North Detroit and Central avenues.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A central Toledo shooting at a gas station has left one victim hospitalized Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at the Mobil gas station on the corner of Central and North Detroit avenues. A man was injured in the shooting and had been taken to the hospital by the time officers arrived, a Toledo police sergeant tells our WTOL 11 crew on the scene.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were provided regarding a possible motive or suspect involved at this time.

This is the latest in a sharp uptick of gun violence in Toledo, which continues to rise after at least six shootings happened over the weekend of May 15 alone. Two were fatal.