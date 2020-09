Dispatch has confirmed one person has been transported to the hospital after being shot at Byrneport Apartments in south Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are on the scene of a shooting at Byrneport Apartments in south Toledo. The call came in at 9:39 p.m. tonight.

According to Toledo Fire & Rescue dispatch, one person was shot and crews transported the victim to the hospital. The victim's current condition is unknown.

Further details have not yet been released.

