TPD: Person robs Walgreens at gunpoint in west Toledo

Employees at the store told police that a male wearing a white sweatshirt and dark sweat pants entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police is investigating after an armed robbery at a Walgreens store in west Toledo Wednesday evening.

Employees at the store told police a male wearing a white sweatshirt and dark sweat pants entered the store at the corner of Secor Road and W. Alexis Road with a gun and demanded money from the register.

The cashier then gave the suspect money and then left the scene. No one was injured during the robbery.

Toledo Police continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

