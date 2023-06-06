Person robbed at gunpoint at west Toledo grocery store, police say

According to a report, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim before robbing him late Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story that aired on June 6, 2023.

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a west Toledo grocery store late Tuesday.

In a report, Toledo police said they responded to the Midtown Food Mart in the 2500 block of Dorr Street at approximately 8:50 p.m. The victim told police an unknown male suspect pointed a gun at him before taking the victim's jewelry.

Police said the suspect had been wearing all black and wearing a black facemask at the time of the alleged robbery.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

