Toledo, Ohio

Crime

Person of interest sought in vandalism of Lucas County Sheriff's vehicles

Almost 30 vehicles at Toledo Express Airport were damaged last week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in identifying an individual who may have been involved in vandalizing two dozen department vehicles.

On May 14, 27 vehicles and two trailers were damaged around 2 a.m. Surveillance video shows a male riding an electric hoverboard in the area.

Information is also being sought regarding a white, compact sedan with a luggage rack on top and bicycle rack on the back. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-245-1111 or the sheriff's office at 419-213-4921.

