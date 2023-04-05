TPD: Juvenile injured in shooting at north Toledo apartment complex Wednesday; person in custody

The victim, who Toledo police say is a minor, was shot once and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, but is expected to survive.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway Wednesday after a shooting in north Toledo.

Crews responded to a call of a person shot Wednesday evening at Greenbelt Place Apartments, located at Erie Street and Walnut Street, according to authorities. The victim, who police identified as a minor, was shot once and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive, a Toledo police lieutenant told our WTOL 11 crew at the scene.

A person was placed in custody, but there are multiple people of interest in the shooting, TPD said.