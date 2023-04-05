TPD: Juvenile injured in shooting at north Toledo apartment complex Wednesday; person in custody

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway Wednesday after a shooting in north Toledo.
Crews responded to a call of a person shot Wednesday evening at Greenbelt Place Apartments, located at Erie Street and Walnut Street, according to authorities. The victim, who police identified as a minor, was shot once and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive, a Toledo police lieutenant told our WTOL 11 crew at the scene.
A person was placed in custody, but there are multiple people of interest in the shooting, TPD said.
If you have any information regarding this incident that may help police, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.