Person injured in central Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is hospitalized after a shooting in central Toledo late Thursday.

The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Fernwood Avenue before 11 p.m. One person was injured when shot in the leg. That victim is expected to recover. No information has been released regarding the identity of the victim.

No suspects are in custody, but the situation is secure and there is no threat to the public, according to Toledo police on the scene.