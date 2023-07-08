x
TPD: Dorr Street market employee stabbed, hospitalized Monday

The victim's condition is currently unknown. Police said the incident happened inside the store.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An employee of a market on Dorr Street in central Toledo was stabbed and hospitalized Monday night, Toledo police said.

Police said the incident happened inside the store, the King BLVD Market.

Other details about the victim, including their condition, are currently unknown.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on air and online for the latest updates.

   

