Crime

TPD: 1 person hospitalized after early morning stabbing in central Toledo, police investigating

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound on his left arm, according to reports.
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after being stabbed in central Toledo.

On July 11, Toledo police received a call just after 3:30 a.m. about a person stabbed on the 2300 block of Ashland Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound on his left arm, according to reports.

Officers on scene began helping the victim until Toledo Fire & Rescue arrived. The victim was then taken to the hospital. 

His condition is unknown at this time. Detectives are investigating.

