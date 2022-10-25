Person hospitalized after being stabbed in Old West End late Monday

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the corner of West Delaware Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One male was stabbed in The Old West End late Monday.

The incident happened on the corner of West Delaware Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard around 11 p.m.

According to reports, Toledo Police responded to a walk-in stabbing victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. Officers learned that the victim, Justice Flowers, was with his foster brother when he was stabbed twice in the chest.

At this time, the most recent update is that the victim was in surgery.

An investigation has been opened into the matter.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.