Teenager in critical condition after being shot in south Toledo

The victim is believed to be in his late teens, between 17 and 18 years old, police said. There are no suspects at this time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenager was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in south Toledo Tuesday night, according to Toledo police.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Rockcress Drive on a report of a person shot around 9 p.m.

The victim is believed to be in his late teens, between 17 and 18 years old, police said.

There are no suspects at this time.

WTOL 11 has crews on the scene, gathering more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.