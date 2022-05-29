1 found fatally shot on Ohio Statehouse lawn

Witnesses told police three people shot the person and left the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was found fatally shot on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to the Statehouse just after 10 p.m.

Officers located the victim outside the building. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police three people shot the person and then ran off. No additional details were provided.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Stay with 10TV for updates on this developing story.