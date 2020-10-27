Perrysburg woman arrested, charged with felony after allegedly dragging officer from vehicle

According to court documents, Megan Mitro faces a 3rd degree felony of vehicular assault after dragging an officer by the arm while leaving an accident.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg woman was arraigned today on charges of aggravated vehicular assault after allegedly dragging a police officer from her car while leaving the scene of an accident.

Megan Mitro was arrested at her home on Oct. 26 by Perrysburg Twp. police, assisted by officers from the City of Perrysburg.

Earlier that day, Mitro was leaving the scene of an accident at the Rite Aid on Louisiana Ave. Officer Doug Cunningham's arm became trapped in the window of her vehicle and as a result, he was dragged and sustained injury.

Ofc. Cunningham is doing well and in stable condition following the incident.

Mitro was arraigned on Oct. 27 and bond set at $20,000.