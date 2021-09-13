Perrysburg Township Police Department using drug fund money to purchase officer body cameras

The department said it's using money collected from incidents like confiscations and seizures to buy 25 body cameras.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Township Police Department is equipping officers with body cameras will be paying for them using drug fund money they've collected from incidents like confiscations and seizures.

Bob Mack, a township trustee, said there's a lot of money in the drug fund because Perrysburg Township is located right at the turnpike and I-75. He said the department is buying 25 body cameras - one for each officer.

He adds a picture is worth a thousand words and this will provide a clear image of exactly what's going on. Mack say body cameras are something the township has had on their wish list for many years.

"The technology is out there, frankly it keeps getting better and better every year," Mack said. "It's long overdue. We like to give our people in uniform the very best tools for their tool boxes and this is just another one of those great items we can put in their toolbox."

Officers tell WTOL 11 this is something they've been waiting on for years and they know it's going to be a tremendous addition to the department. Those officers add it will provide great evidence in court, great video to protect them and the township from liability, and show the public they're here serving the community the best they can.

Lt. Matt Gazarek said he was involved in an incident in the township back in 2018. He said shots were fired and he strongly believes the department would have captured a lot more information than he or any other officers were able to relay if they had body cameras on them.

Gazarek adds these cameras are going to be a huge impact for not only the officers, but the entire Perrysburg Township community.