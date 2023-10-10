Perrysburg Police investigating reported smash-and-grabs on cars at Woodlands Park

Two cars had windows shattered and their items stolen Monday morning. Perrysburg Police say the culprits are likely part of roving groups that go up and down I-75.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Imagine it's 11 a.m. on a sunny Monday morning and you're playing with your kids at the park.

When you come back to your car, your window is smashed in and all your valuables, such as a purse and money, are all gone.

That's what happened to two different families and people at the park say it's a wake up call that nowhere is truly crime free.

People like Joe and Erica Huber go to Woodlands Park just about every day.



"We do a one mile walk. I had my knee replaced and it helps me gain control again," said Joe Huber.



The pair have over time fallen in love with everything the park has to offer.



"Always found it very nice, we've met nice people here," said Erica Huber.



So, imagine their surprise when they learn about the recent rash of smash and grabs.



"Shocked, totally shocked," said the pair.



Perrysburg Police Lt. Richard Cartwright has been investigating these incidents and he says those responsible see the park as easy prey.



"They just go from car to car looking in the backseat and if they see something, they just smash the window, grab it and move on to the next one," said Cartwright.



It's not the first time Perrysburg parks have fallen victim to these kinds of incidents. Back in August, the nearby Rotary Park also fell victim to broad daylight smash-and-grabs.

"They're apparently doing this very quickly, they're very organized and they're very bold," said Cartwright.



Perrysburg Police also said the two incidents could be connected.

"It's possible, they're looking into that right now to see if there is a connection," said Cartwright. "Usually these groups run up and down I-75 or the turnpike."



He said all that moving around makes them particularly hard to catch. So what can you do to prevent yourself from being a target?



"The biggest thing is don't leave anything in your car," said Cartwright. "That's an easy target, purses, backpacks, diaper bags, anything like that. Just take it with you."



A lesson the Huber's already know well.

"We know the rules," said Erica.

"Don't leave anything in the vehicle that invites someone to break into your vehicle," said Joe.



Something they keep in mind so they can spend less time worrying about break ins and more time getting back to their morning walk.

Lt. Cartwright said that while they can't be in every place at once, they continue to patrol the parks day and night.