Perrysburg City Councilman VanHoozen guilty of OVI

Court records show the councilman's blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit. VanHoozen is chairman of the safety committee.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg city councilman pleaded guilty Friday to driving drunk.

According to court records, Barry VanHoozen pleaded guilty in Perrysburg Municipal Court to one count of operating a vehicle under the influence. His blood alcohol content was recorded at .153.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 of them suspended, and ordered to pay a $400 fine. VanHoozen was placed on probation for six months and his driver's license was suspended for one year.

According to the Perrysburg City Council website, VanHoozen is chairman of the safety committee and a member of the recreation and planning and zoning committees. He was elected to council in 2013.

VanHoozen was on the Perrysburg school board from 2002-2013.