Several cars vandalized in Perrysburg, police seek help

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Several vehicles in Perrysburg were vandalized overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, according to the Perrysburg Police Department.

The PPD is requesting assistance with information. They are asking residents to check their home security video systems or doorbell cameras if they live in the areas of:

Delaware Drive

Ottawa Lane

Chippewa Lane and Eckel Junction Road

100 block of Louisiana Avenue

100 block of East and West Front Street

Three Meadows Apartments on Three Meadows Court