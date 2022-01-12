Perry man charged with felony for allegedly spraying chemicals at officers during Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

Ryan Swoope is accused of spraying a chemical irritant at Capitol police. Two of his companions, also from Perry, are facing misdemeanor charges.

CLEVELAND — A 28-year-old Perry man is facing federal felony and misdemeanor charges for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ryan Swoope is accused of spraying a chemical irritant at Capitol police, a felony charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. He is also charged with interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, plus related misdemeanor offenses.

Two other Perry residents who were with Swoope, 29-year-old Saul Llamas and 25-year-old Jordan Siemers, have also been charged with misdemeanor offenses.

All three defendants made their initial court appearances on Thursday in Cleveland.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Swoope, Llamas, and Siemers illegally entered the Capitol grounds after President Donald Trump's rally to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election. The rally and subsequent riot happened as a joint session of Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden's victory over Trump.

Investigators say the trio went into the Capitol at approximately 3:08 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door. Swoope went inside the Senate Spouses’ Lounge, where he joined others in a mob in chanting, “Who’s House? Our House.”

The three left the Capitol after nine minutes inside.

Once outside, Swoope joined other rioters outside the North Door of the Capitol, where a crowd overcame a police line attempting to secure the building and area.

Law enforcement officers were forced to fall back into the Capitol Building. The FBI says Swoope then sprayed a chemical irritant into an open door and in the direction of officers. The irritant affected a Capitol Police sergeant, leading to coughing and watering of eyes.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, in the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. More than 40 of those charged are from Ohio.