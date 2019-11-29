PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The City of Perrysburg Police Division responded to a potential homicide on Friday.

The victim was found outside of a Perrysburg home.

According to police, this does not appear to be a random act.

Authorities have not yet released the location of the incident or the identity of the victim. It is unclear at this time if anyone is in custody.

This is an open investigation. We will continue to keep you updated.

