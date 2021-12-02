Concerning message found on Penta bathroom stall deemed not credible

Information regarding the incident has been turned over to the Perrysburg Township Police Department.

A concerning message written on a Penta Career Center bathroom stall has been deemed not credible, Penta Director Ryan Lee said Thursday.

In a note sent home to parents, Lee said that there was no direct threat and an investigation determined there was no immediate cause for alarm.

"You may hear a rumor about this and I wanted to communicate directly that we believe it is safe for students to remain in school," the note read.

