Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Broadway St. in south Toledo

The victim was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The driver fled the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A hit-and-run has hospitalized a pedestrian this evening in south Toledo.

According to dispatch, when Toledo police arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in the street on Broadway St. near Orchard St.

Police on the scene say the driver fled after hitting the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not yet provided a description of the suspect's vehicle.