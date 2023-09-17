Multiple people shot, one killed overnight; Bowling Green police investigating

Authorities responded to multiple 911 calls of gunshots in the 500 block of Monroe Court just after midnight Sunday. One person was found dead at the scene.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A shooting is under investigation Sunday in Bowling Green.

Authorities from the Wood County Sheriff's Office and Bowling Green Police Division responded to multiple 911 calls about gunshots coming from a residence in the 500 block of Monroe Court in Bowling Green around 12:08 a.m., according to BGPD.

Officers found a person dead at the scene and multiple victims. The ages and identities of the victims have not been released. Authorities did not say exactly how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

A man at the residence was detained in connection to the incident, police said. His identity has not been released.

A potential motive has not been disclosed and the incident is under investigation.

