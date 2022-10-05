Overnight shooting in central Toledo leaves one man wounded

Toledo Police say they found the male victim but were unable to find a crime scene. They transported him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight in central Toledo.

This happened in the 16-00 block of Freeman St. shortly after 2:30 a.m. this morning.

Toledo Police say they found the male victim but were unable to find a crime scene. They transported him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.