Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Woman escapes domestic violence situation after being held against her will all day

The Sheriff says the victim was held against her will by a man on Toussaint North Rd. in Graytown.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is safe after being held against her will on Sunday for most of the day.

The sheriff’s office says a man with a knife held the victim against her will at a home on Toussaint North Rd. in Graytown, Ohio.

Graytown is near Elliston and Rocky Ridge.

The suspect is facing charges of domestic violence, kidnapping, felonious assault, and disrupting public service.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was able to escape and made her way to Miller’s Market in Genoa where she alerted authorities.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest developments in this story.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.