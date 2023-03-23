Ottawa County officials working to restore network after ransomware attack

According to officials, restoration efforts have allowed essential services to continue operations while teams continue network recovery.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Ottawa County officials said they are making progress toward restoration after detecting a ransomware attack on their computer network.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, officials with the Ottawa County Commissioners' office said the county IT department and "nationally recognized" third-party cybersecurity consultants were working to restore operations, recover impacted systems and determine the effects of the incident. They also said they have notified law enforcement.

According to officials, restoration efforts have allowed essential services to continue operations while teams continue network recovery.

An unauthorized party has also released county-related information supposedly acquired from the compromised network, authorities said. With law enforcement assistance, they said they plan to complete thorough analyses of the data to determine what and whose information was potentially involved.

County commissioners emphasized their dedication to network restoration and resident and employee safety. They also thanked the community for their patience and support and promised to provide updates as they become available.

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free mobile news app for the latest in local headlines.

MORE LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.