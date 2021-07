Court records indicate some victims were under 10 years old.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — An Ottawa County jury found James Alliman, 43, of Curtice, guilty last week of 10 counts of rape, including several against children.

Court documents show some victims were under 10 years old and others between 11 and 13. Records show the crimes happened between 2010 and 2016.

The maximum penalty for nine of the 10 counts is life in prison. Alliman was indicted in 2020.