ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Otsego man has been sentenced to 50 to 75 years in prison for sexual misconduct involving children.

Steven Lee Foupht was arrested in November on a 30-count felony warrant that included charges of criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child abusive sexual material and using a computer to commit a crime.

A complaint had been submitted to police saying that Foupht had child pornography on his phone. This complaint led to his arrest.

The investigation showed that Foupht had a "large amount" of child pornography that he appeared to have downloaded onto his phone, as well as content he is believed to have produced himself with two children he had access to.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced in the 48th District Court.

Any information about possible child sexual exploitation is asked to submit at tip at the CyberTipLine or Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

