OSHP: Troopers seize nearly $47K worth of suspected drugs in Wood County

If convicted, two Michigan men are facing prison time and fines for felony charges from an August 2023 traffic stop in Wood County.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol filed felony drug charges against two Michigan men after nearly $47,000 worth of suspected heroin, fentanyl, pills and other substances during an August 2023 traffic stop in Wood County.

The driver, Victor J. Byrd, 35, and passenger Antonio L. Jones Sr., 31, both of Detroit, were booked in the Wood County Justice Center on charges of possession of heroin, a first-degree felony.

During the traffic stop on August 18, troopers seized 332 grams of heroin, 51 grams of fentanyl, six Oxycodone pills and 120 grams of marijuana. In total, the drugs had a combined value of $46,975, according to a press release from OSHP.

At 4:12 p.m., OSHP troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Tahoe with Kentucky plates on I-75 for expired registration. Troopers detected a marijuana odor coming from inside the vehicle and were able to observe 'a baggie of suspected marijuana,' according to a press release.

While performing consensual pat-downs, troopers found drugs on both the driver and passenger. A probable cause search of the vehicle allowed troopers to locate additional drugs.

A photo of the seized contraband can be seen below:

Byrd and Jones were indicted in the Wood County Court of Common Pleas on charges of trafficking and possession of heroin as well as trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, all of which are first-degree felonies.

Jones is also facing charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, Byrd could face up to 44 years in prison and up to an $80,000 fine. Jones could face up to 45 years in prison and up to an $82,500 fine.