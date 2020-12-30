OSHP seeks help identifying driver of stolen car who fled following chase, leaving behind puppy and drugs

Dash cam footage shows the chase, which ended with the driver crashing. The unidentified woman fled on foot. Troopers found drugs and a puppy in the stolen car.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are looking for the public's help in identifying a driver of a stolen car who led officers on a chase in Toledo and fled on foot after crashing, leaving behind a puppy and drugs.

Troopers attempted to stop a Dodge Charger after a traffic violation on I-75 near Phillips Ave. just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 29, according to an OSHP release. The driver fled, leading troopers on a pursuit northbound on I-75, taking the Stickney Ave. exit before crashing at the curve near E. Manhattan Blvd.

After crashing, the unidentified female driver ran from the scene on foot. Troopers cleared the car and found a pit bull puppy and illegal drugs.

If you have any information about the identity of the driver, you're asked to call the OSHP Toledo post at 419-865-0910.