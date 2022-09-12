OSHP trooper injured after high-speed multi-highway chase late Thursday

Troopers pursued the driver of a Jeep on a chase with speeds well over 100 mph, according to OSHP.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — A state trooper is recovering after they were injured following a high-speed pursuit with a suspect late Thursday night.

A trooper attempted to arrest the driver of a Jeep for impaired driving after they pulled them over for speeding sometime late Thursday evening. OSHP said an altercation ensued, and the driver led troopers on a high-speed chase with speeds well over 100 mph.

Authorities said the chase began on the turnpike. Other troopers became involved in the pursuit and used spike strips to flatten one of the vehicle's tires.

The driver then crashed through one of the turnpike exits and the pursuit continued on I-75, followed by westbound I-475. The Jeep eventually sideswiped one of the trooper vehicles before crashing into a guardrail and losing a tire at the I-475 WB/US 23 interchange.

The suspect exited the vehicle and ran across the highway on foot. A trooper tackled the suspect and both rolled down a steep hill. The trooper was injured while rolling down the hill and was taken to the hospital for injuries. OSHP did not specify the nature of these injuries.

The incident ended sometime before 11:50 p.m. on Thursday night.

The exit ramp from I-475 WB to US 23 was closed for a short time while crews cleared away the crash, but it has since reopened. OSHP authorities also specified that the Jeep had a New York license plate.

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free mobile news app for the latest in news updates.