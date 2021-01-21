OSHP arrests Indiana man for 24th OVI, 6th felony OVI charge

Tony Martin Hanson, 48, was arrested for the 24th time for operating a vehicle under the influence after drivers called 911 to report his unsafe driving.

PAULDING, Ohio — An Indiana man was arrested in Paulding for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, marking his 24th OVI arrest and sixth felony OVI charge.

Drivers called 911 to report 48-year-old Tony Martin Hanson's unsafe driving on Jan. 18, according to a release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hanson was pulled over in the village of Paulding, where the chief of police observed Hanson hitting a curb during the traffic stop. OSHP troopers from the Van Wert Post responded to assist the Paulding Police Department.

Hanson was unable to safely perform field sobriety tests due to his level of intoxication.

He was arrested and charged for his sixth felony OVI. His breath alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit.

Troopers determined this was Hanson's 24th OVI arrest dating back to 1994, which was the last time that he held a valid driver's license.

In 2020, troopers from the Van Wert Post removed 204 impaired drivers from roadways.