OSHP: 2 injured in high speed crash after fleeing trooper in west Toledo; alcohol believed to be a factor

The driver fled from a trooper near Douglas and Laskey roads, nearly colliding head-on with other vehicles before slamming into a tree, according to OSHP.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men are in the hospital tonight, recovering from a car crash after fleeing a traffic stop in west Toledo.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a car that almost caused a crash near Douglas Road and Laskey Road in west Toledo, OSHP Sgt. Jason Metzger told WTOL 11 on the scene.

That's when the car sped off down Douglas Road, driving recklessly and nearly hitting cars head on. The driver lost control and skid several hundred feet before jumping the curb and slamming into a tree on the passenger side of the car at Douglas Road and Schroeder Street.

The driver and the passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Both men were transported to Toledo Hospital.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash as well as potentially other forms of impairment, according to Metzger.

Officers were seen searching the car with flashlights inside and out, including under the hood. Metzger did not say what, if anything, was found in the vehicle.

The identities of the passenger and driver were not released at the scene, but charges will be filed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Toledo Post, Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, Toledo Police Department and Washington Township Police Department responded to the scene.