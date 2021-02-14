Oregon police arrest domestic violence suspect

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect fled to his house, according to police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Oregon police arrested a man suspected of domestic violence after he fled a traffic stop, according to police records.

Police say officers were driving south on Van Buren Avenue when they recognized the suspect passing by and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Loren Underwood, 43, failed to stop and drove to his residence on Van Buren Avenue, according to police.

Police say officers were unable to catch Underwood before he locked the door.

Police tried to call Underwood out of the house for almost half an hour without success, according to authorities.

The Oregon Police Division Special Response Team was called to the scene. After that, police say authorities were able to get into the house and take Underwood into custody without incident.