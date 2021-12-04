Oregon man involved in domestic violence incident dies after crashing into pond

Tyler Clark, 22, was also suspected of stealing the vehicle from a family member.

FINDLAY, Ohio — An Oregon man police say was involved in a domestic violence incident and and later stole a vehicle died Sunday in Hancock County after crashing into a pond.

The body of Tyler Clark, 22, was located by a diver just before 4 p.m. The body was still inside the 2008 Lincoln Navigator, which Findlay Police say was taken from a family member without permission.

Early Sunday morning, Findlay Police were asked to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a pursuit involving Clark and the vehicle about 3 a.m. Clark at some point turned off his headlights and was able to elude officers travelling up to 95 mph.

About 11:30 a.m., officers were called to assist the Wood County Sheriff's Office and North Baltimore Police in locating the same vehicle. Officers were advised Clark was involved in a domestic violence incident earlier in the morning and took off in the vehicle.

Just before 1 p.m., a Hancock County sheriff's deputy located tire tracks heading south from Marathon Boulevard an on access road. The tracks ended at a retention pond.

Police say there were signs the vehicle entered the water at a high rate of speed. The SUV was later found submerged in 23 feet of water 105 feet from the shore.