Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday.

According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Baden Street in south Toledo on Sunday at approximately 3 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police located 20-year-old Keshy'ra Robinson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Another occupant of the house said she was awoken by the gunfire and found Robinson unresponsive where she had been sleeping. Detectives determined an unknown suspect had fired into the residence, striking the victim.

Robinson was transported to the hospital where she died at 11:42 a.m. The Lucas County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy Monday morning and ruled her death a homicide from a single gunshot wound to the left side of her head.

Police continue to investigate. If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

