One person shot, one stabbed in two weekend incidents

Police are investigating two incidents that resulted in hospitalizations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred over the weekend, which resulted in the hospitalization of two individuals for non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue in central Toledo shortly after 7 p.m. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, crews located a 34-year-old man who said he got into a "verbal argument" with an unknown woman over a parking spot. When the man turned to leave the area, the woman stabbed him in the lower back.

The man was hospitalized for his injuries, which police said were non-life threatening.

In a second incident, police responded to a person shot in east Toledo early Sunday. Crews arrived at the 600-block of Oswald at approximately 12:31 a.m., where they located a 25-year-old man suffering from from a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to a police report, Toledo Fire & Rescue transported the man to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

If you have any information regarding either of these incidents, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest in news updates.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.