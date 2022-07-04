One person shot in north Toledo overnight Monday

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on North Michigan and Walnut streets, according to the Toledo Police Department.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot in north Toledo around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday on North Michigan and Walnut streets nearby the Greenbelt Apartments, according to the Toledo Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting happened during a Fourth of July celebration in the street that included fireworks, the TPD said.

Multiple cars were also struck by bullets and multiple casings were found in the street, the TPD said.