TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after a person was shot early Sunday.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Prescott Street in north Toledo. TPD says the victim, Jamari Hayes, was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition.