TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police confirm one person has been shot in central Toledo. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of North St. and Canton St., by Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center.

The victim, whose gender was not disclosed, was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

WTOL has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest on air and online.

This is a developing story.

