One person shot overnight in central Toledo; shots still being fired when police arrived

The incident happened on West Delaware Avenue nearby Trenton Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot overnight on Tuesday on West Delaware Avenue in central Toledo, and shots were still being fired when the Toledo Police Department arrived at the scene.

The person who was shot was transported to a mobile hospital with unknown injuries, and their condition is currently unknown.

No arrests have been made yet, according to Toledo police.

There were several people being questioned and more in the block when WTOL 11 arrived at the scene.

Two cars, one on West Delaware Avenue and one on Auburn Avenue, were also hit by bullets.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

