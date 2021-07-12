One person injured in west Toledo shooting; Cribb Street closed due to downed power lines

Police say a car crashed into a utility pole, knocking wires down in the 1100 block of Cribb Street. The street will be closed for a 'significant time.'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a car crash, both on Cribb Street, Tuesday night.

Toledo police say someone started shooting in the 1100 block of Cribb Street in west Toledo, near Laskey and Lewis avenues, just before 10:00 p.m. Officers on the scene tell WTOL 11 one person was shot and suffered minor injuries.

A car also crashed into a utility pole, causing power lines to come down on Cribb Street. Police did not say if the two events were related.

The shooting victim has not been identified.

The road will be closed for some time into Tuesday morning, according to police.