One dead following shooting in central Toledo late Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting Sunday in central Toledo.

The incident happened in the 11-00 block of Oakwood Avenue just before 11 p.m.

When Toledo Police arrived at the location, they found Michael Henderson, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

TPD claims Henderson was sitting in a Buick car on Oakwood when he was shot.

Henderson was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center where he later died from his injures.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Bullet shell casings were located behind the home. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Henderson's death has been ruled a homicide.



The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call or text Crime Stoppers to 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

