One man arrested following shooting incident in Bedford Township

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6200 block of S. Dixie Highway in Bedford Township about 1:30 a.m. after reports of heavy gunfire.

BEDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was arrested early Thursday morning in Monroe County after a shooting incident.

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6200 block of S. Dixie Highway in Bedford Township about 1:30 a.m. after reports of heavy gunfire. Upon arrival, deputies observed a male fleeing into a wooded area behind the residence.

According to a news release, witnesses told officers the male subject was involved in the shooting. The sheriff's office believes two men were involved in an altercation and then started to exchange gunfire.

The suspect was located in the wooded area and identified as a 28-year-old from Toledo. A 35-year-old from Erie, Michigan was identified as a victim, although no one was shot during the incident.