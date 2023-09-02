One dead, one taken to hospital after car jacking in Monroe

Monroe police say two suspects are still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

MONROE, Mich. — A person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a car jacking in Monroe, MI on Saturday afternoon according to Monroe police.

The incident happened near Highlander Market in the 1000 block of E. Front St. around 4:30 p.m.

Police said on a social media post that two suspects remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Surveillance pictures released by the police appear to show two men, one white and one black, who police say got away in the stolen vehicle, a blue crew cab pickup.

The identities of the victims are being withheld.

People with information are asked to call Monroe police non emergency dispatch at 734.243.7070.

The Highlander Market is at the corner of E. Front St. and N. Dixie Highway in east Monroe.

This is a developing story. WTOL 11 has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

