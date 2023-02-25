TPD: One dead after stabbing incident

Police were called to the scene early Saturday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police say one man is dead following a fatal stabbing incident.

It happened in Toledo's Old West End. Police were called to 1931 Scottwood Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. At the scene, they found 43-year-old Samuel Gaiter suffering from at least one stab wound. Gaiter was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Officers located a suspect, 32-year-old Sequoia Farrow, at the scene. Police say Gaiter and Farrow were friends. Farrow was arrested at the scene and was then transported to and booked at the Lucas County Jail.

Details on a motive to the stabbing are unknown.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.