Two men robbed the pair of money at gunpoint in north Toledo. Both of the older people were unharmed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Carol Zomkowski, 83, and Daniel Wozniak, 93, were pulling into their driveway in the 3000 block of Elm Street in north Toledo when two men pointed guns at them and demanded money.

The older couple handed over money and the two men fled on foot.

Both Zomkowski and Wozniak were not injured during the incident, which is still under investigation.