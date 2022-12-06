Old Fort High School student arrested for bringing gun to school Tuesday

There were no injuries in the incident. The 14-year-old student is charged with improper conveyance of a firearm on school property and inducing panic.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School, according to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office.

School officials were able to locate and secure the gun without injury until deputies arrived, who then arrested and charged the student with improper conveyance of a firearm on school property and inducing panic.

The student is being held at the Seneca County Juvenile Detention Center until further proceedings, the sheriff's office said.

Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens said the incident is believed to be isolated.

"Unfortunately our County is not immune from these threatening times," he said in a press release from the sheriff's office. "I would like to commend the school staff in taking immediate action with the initial report of a student bringing the firearm into the school, locating the gun and doing exactly what they are trained to do during these types of incidences by enacting their safety protocols."





