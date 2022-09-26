Florida woman charged in Ohio after troopers find 33 pounds of cocaine

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Florida woman is facing felony charges after she was found recently with 33 pounds of cocaine in Wood County during a traffic stop.
On Sept. 19, members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van with Texas registration for a turn signal violation on I-75 just before 3:30 p.m. "Criminal indicators" were observed by troopers, according to a news release, and a drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene.
A vehicle search revealed the drugs, valued at $1,073,000.
Paige LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton, 32, was booked in Wood County Jail and charged with felony drug possession and drug trafficking.
If convicted, she faces up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.
