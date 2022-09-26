Florida woman charged in Ohio after troopers find 33 pounds of cocaine

The drugs, valued at just over $1 million, were found during a traffic stop on Sept. 19 in Wood County.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Florida woman is facing felony charges after she was found recently with 33 pounds of cocaine in Wood County during a traffic stop.

On Sept. 19, members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van with Texas registration for a turn signal violation on I-75 just before 3:30 p.m. "Criminal indicators" were observed by troopers, according to a news release, and a drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene.

A vehicle search revealed the drugs, valued at $1,073,000.

Paige LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton, 32, was booked in Wood County Jail and charged with felony drug possession and drug trafficking.

If convicted, she faces up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.